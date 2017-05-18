$40.4M deal saves Buena Vista mobile homes

Nearly 4.5 years after announcing plans to close the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto, the Jisser family has agreed to sell the low-income residential park to the Santa Clara County Housing Authority for $40.4 million, Housing Authority officials and the Jissers announced on Thursday afternoon. The agreement ensures the preservation and upgrade of the mobile-home park at 3980 El Camino Real so that the roughly 400 people who live there can remain.

