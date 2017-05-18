$40.4M deal saves Buena Vista mobile ...

$40.4M deal saves Buena Vista mobile homes

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Nearly 4.5 years after announcing plans to close the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto, the Jisser family has agreed to sell the low-income residential park to the Santa Clara County Housing Authority for $40.4 million, Housing Authority officials and the Jissers announced on Thursday afternoon. The agreement ensures the preservation and upgrade of the mobile-home park at 3980 El Camino Real so that the roughly 400 people who live there can remain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Color King 246
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) 3 hr ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Wed un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Tue un agenda 21 7
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 12 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... May 10 Solarman 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC