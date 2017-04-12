Worth a Look

Comedian/actor/writer Josh Kornbluth will screen his film "Love & Taxes" at the Pear Theatre on April 15 . Bay Area comedian/actor/writer extraordinaire Josh Kornbluth will hold the Peninsula premiere of his film "Love & Taxes" at the Pear Theater on Saturday, April 15 , at 7 p.m. Kornbluth will host a talkback followed by a reception with wine and other refreshments.

