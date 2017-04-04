Woodside artists find inspiration and...

Woodside artists find inspiration and challenge outdoors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Almanac

Most Saturday mornings it looks like a tableau right out of the Impressionist era when members of the Woodside Plein Air Painters pull over to the side of the road and set up easels to capture the surrounding scenery. They like the challenge of painting outdoors for a few hours with constantly changing light conditions influencing the way the eye sees contrast and colors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Hillary Cliton 219
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr asassss 121
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC