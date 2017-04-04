Woodside artists find inspiration and challenge outdoors
Most Saturday mornings it looks like a tableau right out of the Impressionist era when members of the Woodside Plein Air Painters pull over to the side of the road and set up easels to capture the surrounding scenery. They like the challenge of painting outdoors for a few hours with constantly changing light conditions influencing the way the eye sees contrast and colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|asassss
|121
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC