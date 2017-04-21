Wish You Were Here: Canary Islands, Norway, Mexico and more
ARGENTINA: This winter, Mary Jo and Jim Colton of Palo Alto traveled to Patagonia, where they saw the Los Glaciares National Park in the Austral Andes of Argentina. Our globetrotting readers have been traveling around the world, visiting the Canary Islands, Mexico, Norway and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Hasbeen Hillary
|235
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|hbcman45
|192
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC