When is Stanford football's spring game, and on which channel?
Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst looks for receiver during the Cardinal's 2016 spring football game at Cagan Stadium in Palo Alto. Saturday marks the magnetic opposite from the college football season for Stanford, which holds its spring game at 1 p.m. The Cardinal can be caught on TV live on Pac-12 Bay Area and on a delayed Pac-12 Network broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Stanford alum Evan Moore will perform analyst duties on the broadcast while J.B. Long will conduct the play-by-play and Ashley Adamson will report from the sideline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Str8 curious latino
|161
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|3 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Mike
|222
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Tue
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC