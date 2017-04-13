When is Stanford football's spring game, and on which channel?

Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst looks for receiver during the Cardinal's 2016 spring football game at Cagan Stadium in Palo Alto. Saturday marks the magnetic opposite from the college football season for Stanford, which holds its spring game at 1 p.m. The Cardinal can be caught on TV live on Pac-12 Bay Area and on a delayed Pac-12 Network broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Stanford alum Evan Moore will perform analyst duties on the broadcast while J.B. Long will conduct the play-by-play and Ashley Adamson will report from the sideline.

