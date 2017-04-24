Westin Partners With Peloton
Westin Hotels & Resorts and Peloton have partnered to offer hotel guests access to the new Peloton commercial-grade bike in select guestrooms and WestinWorkout fitness studios in the United States. "Let's Rise" is the Westin brand's new mantra and, beginning now, travelers can book a WestinWorkout Peloton guestroom, which will allow them to experience live studio cycling classes, as well as 5,000 on-demand classes in select hotels including properties in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|looking for daddy
|211
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Delores
|239
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC