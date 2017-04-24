Westin Partners With Peloton

Westin Partners With Peloton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

Westin Hotels & Resorts and Peloton have partnered to offer hotel guests access to the new Peloton commercial-grade bike in select guestrooms and WestinWorkout fitness studios in the United States. "Let's Rise" is the Westin brand's new mantra and, beginning now, travelers can book a WestinWorkout Peloton guestroom, which will allow them to experience live studio cycling classes, as well as 5,000 on-demand classes in select hotels including properties in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr looking for daddy 211
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Delores 239
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Ditto 117
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,587,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC