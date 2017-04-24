Westin Partners With Peloton

Westin Hotels & Resorts and Peloton have partnered to offer hotel guests access to the new Peloton commercial-grade bike in select guestrooms and WestinWorkout fitness studios in the United States. "Let's Rise" is the Westin brand's new mantra and, beginning now, travelers can book a WestinWorkout Peloton guestroom, which will allow them to experience live studio cycling classes, as well as 5,000 on-demand classes in select hotels including properties in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Boston.

