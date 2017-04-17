VW Plots Tesla Attack With Line of Fo...

VW Plots Tesla Attack With Line of Four Affordable Electric Cars

Volkswagen AG's namesake brand is gearing up to take on Tesla Inc. with plans to roll out four affordable electric vehicles in the coming years. The German company has made "huge progress" in reducing production costs of its all-electric vehicles, Christian Senger, head of the VW marque's electric-car project, told reporters Tuesday in Shanghai, where the nameplate is unveiling its first battery-powered crossover.

