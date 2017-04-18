Toyota Attacks Tesla With This Insane...

Toyota Attacks Tesla With This Insane 670 Horsepower Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

14 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Just days after Musk tweeted that Tesla's electric truck is set to be unveiled in September, Toyota Motor announced a special hydrogen fuel cell system for trucks on Wednesday. "Other automakers are trying to accomplish the same thing we are trying to accomplish: how do you produce the capability to produce work for society but lower the impact for the environment?" said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales at Toyota North America.

