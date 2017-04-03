Title IX Update - April 2017
In late February, the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights entered into a Resolution Agreement with the University of Alaska System related to a compliance review initiated by OCR to investigate the System's handling of sexual harassment complaints. The OCR determined that the System, which includes its three largest hubs University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Alaska Fairbanks, and University of Alaska Southeast and their satellite campuses, was in violation of Title IX with regard to its responses to sexual harassment complaints.
