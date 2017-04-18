Theranos agrees to pay $4.65 million in Arizona refunds
Arizona's top prosecutor says embattled blood testing company Theranos has agreed to pay $4.65 million to cover full refunds for every state customer who used the company's testing services. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the settlement with the Palo Alto, California-based company on Tuesday.
