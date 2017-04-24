The worst local decisions of the last 50 years
When politicians make a big decision, they often summon studies from consultants or cite polls of their constituents. The truth is that they don't always know the impact of their calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Ditto
|117
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Hasbeen Hillary
|238
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Beachnj24
|206
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC