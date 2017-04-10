The San Francisco Bay Area is the star locale of new fiction and nonfiction book releases
The Bay Area has a long history of supplying authors with memorable settings, but there's an especially strong sense of place in these new releases by Bay Area authors. Donia Bijan starts her debut novel in San Francisco, then takes readers to her native Iran; "Oakland Noir" captures hidden corners of its namesake city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|46 min
|justin
|153
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Dr Demento
|221
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|19 hr
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC