The Radicati Group Releases "Mobile Statistics Report, 2017-2021"
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, CA - April 3, 2017 - A new study from the Radicati Group provides key current use data and four-year forecasts on the number of business and consumer Mobile Users, adoption of Mobile Devices and Mobile Operating Systems, Mobile Email, Mobile Texting and Mobile Messaging. The study includes breakouts by region for North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Rest of World .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|vic
|112
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC