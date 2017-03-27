The Radicati Group Releases "Mobile Statistics Report, 2017-2021"

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, CA - April 3, 2017 - A new study from the Radicati Group provides key current use data and four-year forecasts on the number of business and consumer Mobile Users, adoption of Mobile Devices and Mobile Operating Systems, Mobile Email, Mobile Texting and Mobile Messaging. The study includes breakouts by region for North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Rest of World .

