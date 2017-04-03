The Bay Area has a strong passion for bittersweet liqueur
Bar Manager Massimo Stronati, poses for a portrait with the various bottles of Amaro at Vina Enoteca in Palo Alto on Wed.. Standing next to a gleaming white marble bar just over the hill in Palo Alto's new Vina Enoteca restaurant, Massimo Stronati loads up a vintage cocktail cart with his amari arsenal, a dozen fancy-labeled bottles of the bittersweet Italian liqueurs that are making waves across the Bay Area bar scene.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|2 hr
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Sweetcheexs23
|131
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Tue
|Hobo man
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
