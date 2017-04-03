The Bay Area has a strong passion for...

The Bay Area has a strong passion for bittersweet liqueur

Bar Manager Massimo Stronati, poses for a portrait with the various bottles of Amaro at Vina Enoteca in Palo Alto on Wed.. Standing next to a gleaming white marble bar just over the hill in Palo Alto's new Vina Enoteca restaurant, Massimo Stronati loads up a vintage cocktail cart with his amari arsenal, a dozen fancy-labeled bottles of the bittersweet Italian liqueurs that are making waves across the Bay Area bar scene.

