Tesla's Next New Vehicle Will Debut in September
In subsequent tweets, he said that Tesla will reveal an electric pickup truck in 18 to 24 months and the company's next generation Roadster will be a convertible. Tesla sells its luxury electric vehicles directly to auto buyers - bypassing dealerships - and plans to dramatically increase production with the introduction of the cheaper Model 3 sedan.
