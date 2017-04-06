Tesla's Model 3 Prototypes Caught on Camera
Two weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased the first 6-second video of a newly minted, almost-final version of the $35,000 car have begun to appear in the wild. The following images of two Model 3s were taken outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, on Wednesday. With about 400,000 reservations at $1,000 a piece, this is arguably the most anticipated new car in automotive history-one that's already changing the trajectory of electric-vehicle development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|4 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|6 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Kintaka Moobi
|145
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC