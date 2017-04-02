Tesla Ships 25,000 Vehicles in First Quarter, Beating Estimates
Tesla Inc. topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter deliveries as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's company prepares to begin Model 3 production in July. The maker of electric cars and energy-storage devices shipped just over 25,000 vehicles in the year's first three months, Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said Sunday in a statement. The deliveries exceed the average forecast of about 24,200 from three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and keeps the automaker on track toward its projection of 47,000 to 50,000 cars in this year's first half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 min
|Ready
|123
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC