Tesla Ships 25,000 Vehicles in First Quarter, Beating Estimates

Tesla Inc. topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter deliveries as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's company prepares to begin Model 3 production in July. The maker of electric cars and energy-storage devices shipped just over 25,000 vehicles in the year's first three months, Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said Sunday in a statement. The deliveries exceed the average forecast of about 24,200 from three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and keeps the automaker on track toward its projection of 47,000 to 50,000 cars in this year's first half.

