Tesla Now Closing in on GM to Be America's Most Valuable Automaker
As trading wrapped up on Wall Street Tuesday, Silicon Valley automaker Tesla stopped just short of two major milestones: a market capitalization of $50 billion and bragging rights as America's most valuable company. Tesla shares have been on a tear this past week, despite continuing losses - and dire warnings by some key analysts.
