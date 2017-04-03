Tesla Now Closing in on GM to Be Amer...

Tesla Now Closing in on GM to Be America's Most Valuable Automaker

10 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

As trading wrapped up on Wall Street Tuesday, Silicon Valley automaker Tesla stopped just short of two major milestones: a market capitalization of $50 billion and bragging rights as America's most valuable company. Tesla shares have been on a tear this past week, despite continuing losses - and dire warnings by some key analysts.

