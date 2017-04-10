Tax Day marches call on Trump to release income tax returns
Five tax day marches are scheduled across the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns. KNTV reports there will be marches in San Francisco, San Jose, Palo Alto, Walnut Creek and Santa Cruz.
