Study: Earthquake damage could top $2.4 billion

If a giant earthquake were to shake up Palo Alto, it would likely devastate more than 200 buildings, cause about $2.4 billion in damage and wipe out about four years' worth of construction. Buildings with concrete shear walls, which bear a structure's weight, or constructed using the tilt-up method -- in which concrete is poured into the ground, cured and lifted -- would likely feel the brunt of a 7.9-magnitude quake, according to a new risk assessment that the city has just completed.

