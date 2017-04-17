Stanford surgeon visits cast of 'Side Show' at Foothill Music Theatre
Dr. Gary Hartman, left, and Foothill College President Thuy Thi Nguyen with "Side Show" cast members Jessica LaFever as Daisy and Lauren Meyer as Violet, from left, after Hartman attended a performance of the show. Mel Kahn of Los Altos, Virginia Farthing of Cupertino and a member of the Foothill College Commission, and Dick Henning of Los Altos, from left, at the Foothill Winter Musical Benefit on March 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Quietone
|174
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 14
|Parboil
|107
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC