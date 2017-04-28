Stanford grad Falls added to Menlo volleyball staff
Menlo College men's volleyball coach Atlee Frechette announced the hiring of Stanford grad Denny Falls as an assistant coach. Falls and Frechette are the first two coaches on the staff for men's volleyball, which will begin play in the Spring of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|1 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Steven Verse1
|217
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Delores
|239
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC