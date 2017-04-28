Stanford grad Falls added to Menlo vo...

Stanford grad Falls added to Menlo volleyball staff

Menlo College men's volleyball coach Atlee Frechette announced the hiring of Stanford grad Denny Falls as an assistant coach. Falls and Frechette are the first two coaches on the staff for men's volleyball, which will begin play in the Spring of 2018.

