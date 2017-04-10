SSL And NASA Successfully Complete First Restore-L Milestone
Space Systems Loral has successfully completed the Systems Requirements Review for the Restore-L project to demonstrate satellite servicing in Low Earth Orbit . As announced on December 9, 2016, SSL is working with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center to build a spacecraft that will use robotics to grasp, refuel, and relocate an existing U.S. government satellite already in LEO orbit with the goal of demonstrating tools, technologies, and techniques that can be implemented on future government and commercial missions.
