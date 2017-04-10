SSL And NASA Successfully Complete Fi...

SSL And NASA Successfully Complete First Restore-L Milestone

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Aero-News Network

Space Systems Loral has successfully completed the Systems Requirements Review for the Restore-L project to demonstrate satellite servicing in Low Earth Orbit . As announced on December 9, 2016, SSL is working with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center to build a spacecraft that will use robotics to grasp, refuel, and relocate an existing U.S. government satellite already in LEO orbit with the goal of demonstrating tools, technologies, and techniques that can be implemented on future government and commercial missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 15 hr Smithstein 147
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Sun Humanspirit 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Sun Adolph Trumpler 81
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 4 Hillary Cliton 219
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC