Squeaky Wheel: Zoned Out
A A A For the past few months, I've been immersed in zoning because the rules that govern building in my West Berkeley neighborhood are under review at the Planning Commission. The continued public hearing on the R-1A will be held on Wednesday May 17 at the North Berkeley Senior Center at Hearst and MLK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Jenny
|240
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|jsmith12345672 - ...
|219
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|9 hr
|un agenda 21
|1
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|16 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC