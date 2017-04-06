Sketch released of Palo Alto prowler

Police looking for the man they believed to be responsible for two prowling incidents in the College Terrace neighborhood Sunday night. Around 8:40 p.m., police received a call of a suspicious person in the 2300 block of Yale Street.

