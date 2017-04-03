Shop Talk: hair salon opens; Starbuck...

Shop Talk: hair salon opens; Starbucks closes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

There is now one less excuse for a bad hair day on Palo Alto's California Avenue. The April 1 official opening of at 334 California Ave., has seen to that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Beachnj24 114
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 31 Raddock 218
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC