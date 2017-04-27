Shop Talk: Barry's Bootcamp coming to Palo Alto

In this week's retail column, find out where cult-workout favorite Barry's Bootcamp is opening in Palo Alto plus a new teenage girls' clothing store at Town & Country Village and a sushi restaurant's new name and menu. , the indoor fitness studio known for its low lighting, loud music and high-energy vibe, is bringing its 50-minute cardio/strength-training sessions to .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.