Scientists grow eye cells to fix corneas
A Stanford University research team has created a potentially powerful new way to fix damaged corneas -- a major source of vision problems and blindness. Millions of new eye cells are being grown in a Palo Alto lab, enlisting one of medicine's most important and promising new tools: refurbishing diseased and damaged tissue with healthy new cells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|gonnacam32
|171
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Sat
|Fake n Real
|5
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 14
|Parboil
|107
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC