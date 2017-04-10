Scientists grow eye cells to fix corneas

Scientists grow eye cells to fix corneas

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A Stanford University research team has created a potentially powerful new way to fix damaged corneas -- a major source of vision problems and blindness. Millions of new eye cells are being grown in a Palo Alto lab, enlisting one of medicine's most important and promising new tools: refurbishing diseased and damaged tissue with healthy new cells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr gonnacam32 171
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Sat Fake n Real 5
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 14 Parboil 107
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC