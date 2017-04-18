School board to discuss budget cuts
After a series of public discussions and internal meetings over the last several months on the school district's budget shortfall, school district staff are recommending $3.9 million in cuts for the 2017-18 school year. The school board will discuss the proposals on Tuesday night.
