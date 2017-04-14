Saturday Tax Day protests march on downtown Palo Alto
Two protests against President Donald Trump's Pentagon-spending increase and refusal to release his tax returns will take place on Saturday in Palo Alto, organizers said. The Peninsula Peace and Justice Center will hold an April 15 rally at King Plaza, Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. at noon.
