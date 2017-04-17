Santa Cruz Countya s teen pregnancy rate at a historic low, but future of programs is uncertain
From left, Dana Kwitnicki, Susan Lasko and Eva Montes-Portis of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte attend Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz County forum where Planned Parenthood received the “Champions of Health Improvement” award. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County's teen pregnancy rate is at historic low, thanks in part to the work of Salud and Planned Parenthood Watsonville.
