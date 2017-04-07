Public Agenda: council two-day retrea...

Public Agenda: council two-day retreat; new downtown garage

The council plans to meet in a retreat to discuss effective governance with the city's executive leadership team. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the Rinconada Library, 1213 Newell Road.

