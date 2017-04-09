PTA gift for someone else's child? A touchy subject in California
Of all the inequalities between rich and poor public schools, one of the more glaring divides is PTA fundraising, which in schools with well-heeled parents can generate hundreds of thousands of dollars a year or more. Several years ago, the Santa Monica-Malibu school board came up with a solution: Pool most donations from across the district and distribute them equally to all the schools.
