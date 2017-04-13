Prosecutors in assault case for months have been trying to subpoena brother of defendant
A victim of an alleged assault last year in Menlo Park could end up facing a charge himself if officials ever track him down, San Mateo County's district attorney said Wednesday. County prosecutors were set to begin a jury trial Monday against a man they say assaulted his older brother and sister last spring, but they continued the case for the fifth time after failing to get the older brother in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|trackstar921x
|160
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|19 hr
|Mike
|82
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Mike
|222
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Tue
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC