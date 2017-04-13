Prosecutors in assault case for month...

Prosecutors in assault case for months have been trying to subpoena brother of defendant

A victim of an alleged assault last year in Menlo Park could end up facing a charge himself if officials ever track him down, San Mateo County's district attorney said Wednesday. County prosecutors were set to begin a jury trial Monday against a man they say assaulted his older brother and sister last spring, but they continued the case for the fifth time after failing to get the older brother in court.

