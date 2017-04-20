Primary care doctors spend more time with online data than seeing patients
Doctors are spending more time communicating online with patients, viewing test results and updating electronic health records than they do seeing patients in person. That's the takeaway from a new research report from the Palo Alto Medical Foundation Research Institute in Palo Alto, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Internet Retailer.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Hasbeen Hillary
|235
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|hbcman45
|192
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC