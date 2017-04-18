Plastc goes bankrupt after raising $9...

Plastc goes bankrupt after raising $9M for all-in-one card - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CNet News

Company says it has a functioning card that replace multiple credit and bank cards, but backers won't get them. Plastc, the company behind an effort to create a single card to replace multiple credit and bank cards, has gone belly up without delivering its product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr hbcman45 192
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Mickey 234
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 19 Sammy 115
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC