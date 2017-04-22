Photos: At March for Science, Bay Area activists raise their voices
Justin Krasner-Karpen, of Palo Alto, wears a brain hat during the March for Science starting at San Jose City Hall in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. March for Science supporter Debbie Williams, of Palo Alto, holds an EPA sign during the march and rally at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|58 min
|Hello
|201
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|Irate
|116
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC