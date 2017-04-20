Peninsula Womena s Chorus anchors singers, community with musical a True Northa
The Peninsula Women's Chorus celebrates its 50th anniversary with a concert this April 30, 2017. Melodious voices, intense and full of whimsy, tickled the halls of Cubberley Community Center in Palo Alto, drowning out the thuds of martial arts practice and squeaks of basketball games nearby.
