Peninsula Happenings, Friday, April 28

Peninsula Happenings, Friday, April 28

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Rengstorff House in Mountain View turns 150 this year, and a celebration is planned to mark the sesquicentennial at Shoreline Park on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to a release from the city, there will be "family-friendly activities, live music, games, house tours, a lecture on the history of the house, Victorian-era demonstrations, crafts and food trucks from our local favorites." Rengstorff House, built in 1867, is located inside Shoreline Park, near the former Rengstorff Landing, which played a significant role in the growth and prosperity of Mountain View during its early years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Caliboy 255
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Sat un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC