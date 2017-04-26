Palo Alto's proposed budget tuned to tackle some lingering issues
Palo Alto's strong economy comes with its share of challenges and City Manager James Keene said the budget proposed for fiscal year 2017-18 reflects the city's efforts to address increased service demands as well as traffic congestion and housing issues. The $661.8 million proposed budget is 3.1 percent more than the current year's of about $641.8 million.
