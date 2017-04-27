Palo Alto: VTA should pay for shuttles to cover bus service cuts
Palo Alto plans to expand its free shuttle system to fill gaps in bus service looming from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's proposed service cutbacks - and city officials want the agency to pick up the tab. City transportation officials said in January they would try to figure out how to compensate for bus lines if they're eliminated by a new regional transit plan pitched by the VTA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Tapppppout
|218
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|6 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 26
|Delores
|239
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC