Palo Alto: VTA should pay for shuttles to cover bus service cuts

Palo Alto plans to expand its free shuttle system to fill gaps in bus service looming from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's proposed service cutbacks - and city officials want the agency to pick up the tab. City transportation officials said in January they would try to figure out how to compensate for bus lines if they're eliminated by a new regional transit plan pitched by the VTA.

