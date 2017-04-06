Palo Alto: 'Truth Booth' wants you to...

Palo Alto: 'Truth Booth' wants you to be candid

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In Search of the Truth , a public art installation created by The Cause Collection touring the world, will make a stop in Palo Alto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. A global public art installation that seeks to transform public places into sites for candor and intimacy will make a stop in Palo Alto on April 19. Palo Altans will get the chance to ponder the question, "What is your truth?" and respond by recording a two-minute video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 2 hr Kevorkian jr 78
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr Small cocks 132
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday 23 hr Pete Sinclair 1
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Tue Hobo man 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 4 Hillary Cliton 219
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at April 06 at 4:15PM PDT

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC