Palo Alto to 'dig deep' on new California Ave. garage
The City Council voted on April 3 to support a new garage for the California Avenue business district that would feature four above-ground levels and two basement levels. The design would be similar to the one known as Option 3, though with one additional underground level.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Mark Suckinburger
|119
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
