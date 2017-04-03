Palo Alto police on lookout for prowler in College Terrace

Police are investigating two prowling instances Sunday night in Palo Alto in which a man tried the door knob of one home and looked into the window of another in the College Terrace neighborhood. In the first case, a woman in her 50s told police she was unloading items from her car in the 2300 block of Yale Street when a man approached her and started to make small talk, police said in a news release Monday.

