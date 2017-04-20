Palo Alto parents join fight against ...

Palo Alto parents join fight against new sex-ed curriculum

20 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Palo Alto parents protesting a new sex-education curriculum, spoke out at a Palo Alto Unified School District school board meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and submitted a petition signed by more than 1,600 parents and community members concerned that the sex-ed program is age inappropriate, insensitive to the family values of certain cultures and promoting risky behaviors to vulnerable youths. A proposed sex education curriculum that caused an uproar among parents of Cupertino seventh-graders is now also drawing protests by some middle school parents in Palo Alto.

