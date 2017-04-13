Palo Alto: Paid parking could be a do...

Palo Alto: Paid parking could be a downtown boon, consultants say

There's a cure for downtown Palo Alto's parking shortage and traffic congestion, consultants say, and it's called paid parking. Palo Alto City Council members had enough interest in the idea to unanimously vote Tuesday to accept a study by the consulting firm, Dixon Resources Unlimited, and direct staff to evaluate ways to charge for parking.

