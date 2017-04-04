Palo Alto fines against Edgewood Plaz...

Palo Alto fines against Edgewood Plaza owners 'justified,' hearing officer says

John Tze, of Sand Hill Property Co., responds to questions from his attorney, David Lanferman, during an administrative hearing on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Palo Alto City Hall that Sand Hill requested to dispute fines from the city over the lack of a grocery store at Edgewood Plaza. The fines the city of Palo Alto has imposed on the owners of Edgewood Plaza for not having a grocery store at the site are justified, an administrative hearing officer said in a decision that became effective Sunday.

