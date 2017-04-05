Palo Alto council goes with bigger pa...

Palo Alto council goes with bigger parking garage despite higher cost

Read more: Contra Costa Times

Palo Alto City Council members decided Monday to answer the pleas of California Avenue business owners to fit as many parking spots as possible inside a public garage planned next to the new police station. Early into the meeting, Mayor Greg Scharff said he was willing to do what it takes to maximize the amount of parking for the commercial area, including building a taller building and axing the retail space.

