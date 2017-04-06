Palo Alto: a Truth Bootha wants you to be candid
In Search of the Truth , a public art installation created by The Cause Collection touring the world, will make a stop in Palo Alto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. A global public art installation that seeks to transform public places into sites for candor and intimacy will make a stop in Palo Alto on April 19. Palo Altans will get the chance to ponder the question, "What is your truth?" and respond by recording a two-minute video.
