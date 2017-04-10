Palo Alto, 3 BR/2 BA

Palo Alto, 3 BR/2 BA

This Condo is located in Luxury SilverWood complex, manicured landscaping, vast courtyard, fountain, security gates, elevators, underground secure parking garage, recreation room with workout and kitchen space. The complex is walking distance from California Avenue's shopping district, restaurants, and Cal Train.

